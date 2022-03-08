On Women’s Day, LG extends best wishes

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings and best wishes to all women on the eve of International Women’s Day
“Women from J&K are making a significant impact in different fields with persistent and constructive efforts of nation-building. I wish to congratulate our sisters and daughters for their achievements, and selflessly and tirelessly working for a peaceful and prosperous Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.
“Women are embodiments of compassion and selflessness. I salute their indomitable spirit and monumental contribution in socio-economic growth, eradicating social evils and strengthening Panchayat and grass-root institutions,” the Lt Governor said.
On this occasion let us reaffirm our commitment for their empowerment and equal participation in building AatmaNirbhar Bharat, he added.
