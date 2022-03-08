Incomplete PHC building leaves 16 villages devoid of better health care

BUDGAM: After construction work was stopped in the year 2014, the new building for the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Gundipora village in Beerwah tehsil has been left as it is due to lack of funds. Locals from Gundipora village told Kashmir Reader that due to lack of proper space in the old building where a PHC is functional, patients in nearly 16 villages are facing difficulties.

Younis Ahmad Mir, a resident of Gundipora, said that the government released funds for the construction of the new building and the construction work was started in the year 2010.

“However, in the year 2014, the construction work was stopped. Since then, the work has not been completed,” Mir said.

He said that there are 16 villages which are fully dependent on the PHC. These villages include Gundipora, Attina, Hayatpora, Narwarah, Otligam, Dansera, Ranipora, Charangam and others, with a combined population of more than 20,000 people.

“There is a huge flow of patients at this health centre on daily basis. We do not have any problem with the staff. We are only demanding that the government complete the pending work of the new building, so that the health centre can be shifted there,” Mir said.

Farooq Ahmad Wani, another local resident, told Kashmir Reader that the new building has two storeys of which the ground floor is mostly complete, but the second storey of the building is still not built.

“The second storey of the building does not have any doors or windows. Birds have started living there,” Wani said.

He said the old building where the PHC is functional does not have proper facilities and enough space, due to which patients as well as staff are facing problems.

“We have already approached the officials from time to time regarding this issue. But, unfortunately, the work on the new health centre has not been completed yet,” Wani said.

The locals said that the building has now been listed is under the “languishing projects” list. They appealed to Lieutenant Government Manoj Sinha, the Deputy Commissioner Budgam, and the Director Health Services Kashmir to look into the matter and take necessary steps.

An official at the health department in Beerwah told Kashmir Reader that when funds will be released for this project, the work will be started on immediate basis.

