Srinagar: A 35-year-old man was feared dead after falling into a river near Dand Kadal Bridge in Langate area in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Reports said that a man identified as Mohammad Amin Bhat son of Mohid-u-din Bhat of Batapora Langate slipped and fell into Nallah this morning.

Subsequently locals from the area rushed to the spot and with the help of local police and NDRF personnel, who also reached the spot after getting information, are trying their best to find out the man. (GNS)

