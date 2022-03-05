Ukrainian woman married in Kashmir appeals world to stop war

Asiya, mother of two children, says ‘There should be peace in Ukraine and everywhere in the world’

TRAL: A Ukrainian woman married to a man living in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district has appealed to world organisations to stop the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Asiya, a Ukrainian woman married to Bilal Ahmad of Madoora village in sub division Tral, has also appealed to people of the world to do their bit to stop the war.

“Human life is more precious than anything else. I tell Russian civilians to pressurise their government to stop the war in Ukraine,” she said, adding that people from both sides are being killed in the war.

“War is not a solution. There should be peace in Ukraine and everywhere in the world,” she said.

Asiya, mother of two children, met Bilal Ahmad in 2013 in Goa and in 2014 they married.

As per local reports, she converted to Islam and adopted the name Asiya.

She has two kids from Bilal Ahmad.

Bilal Ahmad told media persons that his wife is very worried about the war taking place in her country.

“She is not eating her meals regularly. Her interest in other things has diminished. She is only watching news on TV and social media and is talking to her family members and relatives at Kharkov in Ukraine,” Bilal said.

He also appealed to world powers for ending this war.

Asiya told media persons that she is proud of being Ukrainian. She also applauded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians for fighting bravely.

“I request everybody to help us to stop this war,” she said.

