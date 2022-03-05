Police solves theft case in Pampore, accused person arrested

PAMPORE:Police Pampore solved a theft case by arresting three persons involved in the commission of crime and have recovered stolen gold ornaments from their possession.

SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that On 26 February Police Station Pampore received a written complaint from one Sajad Hussain Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, resident of Frestabal Pampore stating therein that during intervening night of 25/26 February some unknown Burglars have stolen Golden Ornaments from his residential house located at Frestabal Pampore.

On receipt of this written complaint case FIR No. 19/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation set into motion.

During the course of investigation, police team led by SHO Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan under the supervision of SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad apprehended one suspected person who during questioning confessed and admitted his involvement in the commission of crime, he said.

Further questioning of the accused revealed that the stolen gold ornaments have been sold by him to two local jewelers in Pampore Town. Subsequently police arrested the two accused jewelers and recovered the stolen property worth rupees 3 lac from their possession.

The identification of the accused persons are as under Sajad Ahmad Sheikh (Main Accused) son of Noor Mohd Sheikh, resident of Padgampora Awantipora, Muzaffar Ahmad Wani( Gold Smith) son of Sanu Ullah Wani, resident of Drangabal and Fayaz Ahmad Ganie( Gold Smith) son of Abdul Aziz Ganie, resident of Patalbagh Pampore.

Pertinent to mention that the two accused Gold Smiths have knowingly purchased the stolen ornaments on low rates and for illegal profits.

The locals of the area lauded Police Pampore for swift action in solving the case.

