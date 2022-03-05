Night Temp Drops Slightly In Kashmir As J&K Braces Up For 2-Day Wet Spell

Srinagar: As J&K braces for 2-day wet spell, night temperatures recorded a slight drop but barring Gulmarg and Pahalgam the mercury settled above sub-zero level in Kashmir Valley on Saturday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded a low of 4.0°C against last night’s 4.0°C on the previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.2°C same as on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had a low of 1.0°C against 1.3°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against 0.0°C last night, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5.4°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night, he said.

The temperature was 0.9°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 2.1°C against 4.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 10.5°C against 10.6°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.8°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 7.8°C, Batote had a minimum of 5.4°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 3.1°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of minus 6.0°C against last night minus 6.6°C on the previous night while automatic Kargil station at recorded a low of minus 11.9°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 16.5°C against 5.0°C on the previous night, officials said.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from 6th March to 7th March. Widespread light to moderate rain in plains with moderate snowfall over middle and high reaches of Kashmir Division is most likely to occur,” the meteorological department official said.

“The main activity of the system will most likely to concentrate over higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramula, Bandipora, Budgam and Ganderbal with chances of heavy snowfall over isolated places of these districts.”

Regarding Jammu, the official chances of light to moderate rain during 6 to 7th March with chances of thunderstorm. “There is possibility of moderate to heavy snowfall over Zojila-Gumri axis and moderate snow over Drass and Minamarg and light snow over kargil and Leh district”. (GNS)

