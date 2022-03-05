5 dead, one injured in Samba road accident

SRINAGAR – Five persons are feared died after the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge near Jamoda area of Samba district on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that a car bearing registration number (JK01U-2233) travelling from Samba to Srinagar fell into a deep gorge near Jamoda, Samba.

“The vehicle was carrying six passengers out of which five died on the spot and one was seriously injured,” an official said.

“Identification of dead and injured person are being ascertained,” an official said.

