Self—immolation incident: Gbl youth succumbs at SKIMS, Soura

Srinagar: A youth, who set himself ablaze during a demolition drive in Ganderbal, succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS, Soura on Saturday.

An official said that on Saturday, a youth namely Amir Ahmad Shah, son of Abdul Hamid of Harn Ganderbal, who set himself ablaze during demolition at Harn, succumbed.

Pertinently, on 22 February during the demolition of a complex at Gundrahman, a youth in ABID to prevent the demolition set himself ablaze and sustained severe burn injuries.

The injured youth was referred to SKIMS Soura for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries today, he said—(KNO)

