Self—immolation incident: Gbl youth succumbs at SKIMS, Soura

By on No Comment

 

 

Srinagar: A youth, who set himself ablaze during a demolition drive in Ganderbal, succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS, Soura on Saturday.

 

An official said  that on Saturday, a youth namely Amir Ahmad Shah, son of Abdul Hamid of Harn Ganderbal, who set himself ablaze during demolition at Harn, succumbed.

 

Pertinently, on 22 February during the demolition of a complex at Gundrahman, a youth in ABID to prevent the demolition set himself ablaze and sustained severe burn injuries.

 

The injured youth was referred to SKIMS Soura for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries today, he said—(KNO)

Self—immolation incident: Gbl youth succumbs at SKIMS, Soura added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.