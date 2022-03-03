Police arrests drug peddler in Baramulla, contraband substance recovered

Srinagar: Police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police party of Police Station Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri Junaid Wali-JKPS at a checkpoint established at Dachi Uri intercepted a suspicious person identified as Mushtaq Hussain son of Hussain Shah resident of Dani Basgran Uri. During checking, officers were able to recover 1.7Kgs of Cannabis from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Uri and further investigation is in progress.
Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.