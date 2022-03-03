SSP Budgam chairs review meeting

Law & order and crime investigation discussed
SRINAGAR: SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem-JKPS Wednesday chaired the review meeting regarding law & order, other crime works at Sub-division Magam.
The meeting was attended by SDPO Magam Shri Mohammad Saleem Bhat-JKPS besides SHO PSs Magam/Khag/Beerwah & Incharge PP Narbal/Hardpanzoo, Incharges of police components Khag/Magam and Hardpanzoo were also present in the meeting.
During the meeting, SDPO Magam gave a detailed presentation about various aspects of policing besides public oriented plans and status of crime in sub-division Magam. SSP Budgam appreciated the efforts of police in Magam for maintaining law and order, especially the one issue which erupted in the month of February 2022. Besides, aspects of policing including investigation of cases, prosecution, crime/complaints disposal and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed.
SSP Budgam also advised the participants to accelerate the process of feeding left over data and synchronise the same on a daily basis for updating the CCTNS setup. All officers were instructed to adopt a public-centric approach and to ensure redressal of their grievances.