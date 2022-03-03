Secy. Tourism, Director condole demise of Muhammad Yousuf

SRINAGAR: Secretary, Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez has condoled the demise of well known adventurer, Muhammad Yousuf, who passed away here today.
In a condolence message, the Tourism Secretary recalled his contribution and prayed for his eternal solace.
Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo has also expressed grief over the demise of late Muhammad Yousuf and conveyed his sympathies with bereaved family.
Late Muhammad Yousuf besides being very active in adventure sports was also the General Secretary of Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir.

