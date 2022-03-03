MeT Predicts Widespread Rains, Snowfall On March 6, 7

Srinagar: Weatherman has forecast widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall in Kashmir Valley from March 6 to 7.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from 6th March to 7th March. Widespread light to moderate rain in plains with moderate snowfall over middle and high reaches of Kashmir Division is most likely to occur,” a meteorological department official here said.

“The main activity of the system will most likely to concentrate over higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramula, Bandipora, Budgam and Ganderbal with chances of heavy snowfall over isolated places of these districts.”

Regarding Jammu, the official chances of light to moderate rain during 6 to 7th March with chances of thunderstorm. “There is possibility of moderate to heavy snowfall over Zojila-Gumri axis and moderate snow over Drass and Minamarg and light snow over kargil and Leh district”.

Regarding the present weather, he said, light rain in plains and light snow over higher reaches was most likely to continue for now and gradual decrease thereafter with significant improvement from Friday. “Dry weather is likely to till night of 5th March.”

Meanwhile, Gulmarg received fresh snowfall while rains lashed some parts of Jammu and Kashmir including this summer capital. With overnight cloud cover, the night temperature hovered around above freezing point in all observatory places of the meteorological department barring the Gulmarg.

The meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, had traces of rainfall since overnight while as the summer capital of J&K recorded a low of 4.6°C against last night’s 4.8°C.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had 0.4mm of rain and recorded a low of 0.9°C against 2.0°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had a low of 0.9°C against 1.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.5°C against minus 0.8°C last night, he said.

Gulmarg received 7 cms of fresh snowfall and recorded a low of minus 4.4°C against minus 5.4°C on the previous night, he said.

The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 4.6°C against 3.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.0°C against 11.1°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 4.6°C, Batote with 0.8mm of rainfall had a minimum of 4.9°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 4.6°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of minus 4.6°C against last night minus 6.4°C on the previous night while automatic Kargil station at recorded a low of minus 9.0°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 11.7°C against 17.8°C on the previous night, officials said. (GNS)

