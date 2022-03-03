DC Srinagar holds Grievance Redressal Camp at Shalteng

SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to bring Administration at the door steps of people for on spot resolution of their developmental issues, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday visited Shalteng and presided over a Public Grievance Redressal cum Awareness Camp under weekly Block Diwas.

The Weekly Block Diwas programme was held in the premises of Tehsil Office Shalteng which witnessed large participation of people from Maloora, Mujgund, Ranbir Garh, Khushi Pora Panzinara-A, Panzinara-B, Bagh e Nand Sing. Zainakote, HMT, Batamaloo and other adjoining areas of Shalteng Tehsil of Srinagar District.

During the Grievance Redressal Camp, PRI representatives, Public delegations and scores of individuals projected various issues and demands before the Deputy Commissioner particularly the long pending issue arising out of jurisdictional overlap with Baramulla and Bandipora.

Besides, they also demanded for macadamization of roads, augmentation of water and power supply, repairs of drainage system, retention wall, establishment of veterinary/sheep centres, upgradation od schools, providing electric poles, re-alignment of electric utilities and commissioning of ITI, development of playground and other issues.

After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, the Deputy Commissioner sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp.

He also assured the people of Shalteng and other adjoining areas that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be taken up with concerned authorities on priority particularly with regard to jurisdictional issues.

The DC also gave on the spot directions to the concerned officers for time bound redressal of the public issues.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said the purpose of holding such grievance redressal Camps is to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for precise and on-ground assessment for time bound redressal.

He said such programmes also provide feedback to the Administration to shape its interventions for the public good and reach to the doorstep of the people instead of them visiting the DC office or other Government Offices.

With regard to the recently launched initiative MISSION WAAPSI by District Administration Srinagar, the Deputy Commissioner sought public cooperation in eradicating drug menace from the District. He also highlighted the rehabilitation programme of the Administration for affected youth of drug abuse.

Deputy Director Employment, Srinagar, Rouf-ul-Rehman, Tehsildar, Shalteng, Younis Ahmad Bangroo, Block Development Officer, besides other senior officers and Engineers of the District Administration were present in the Public Grievance Redressal cum Awareness Camp under weekly Block Diwas.

