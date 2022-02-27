New Age Baleno launched at NEXA- Jamkash Vehicleades Hyderpora

Srinagar: The much awaited premium hatchback of Maruti Suzuki- the New Age Baleno was unveiled at the NEXA dealership of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt. Ltd., Hyderpora.

The chief guest on the occasion was Rakesh Aima (Regional Manger State Bank of India). The occasion was graced by the presence of dignitaries from J&K Bank ,Mahindra Finance, HDFC Bank & Cholamandalam Finance and other officials of SBI.

Managing Director of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt. Ltd., Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo, and CEO Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo unveiled the car virtually while senior management of Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir were present during the occasion which witnessed presence of a large gathering of auto lovers and customers who had been waiting for the launch of the New Age Baleno.

General Manager, NEXA Jamkash, Erfaan Gul while speaking on the occasion stated that the car is equipped with a class leading technology, safety, comfort and convenience features and NEXA’s new signature crafted futurism design language. Further, he added the new age Baleno will provide and unparalleled driving experience to customers.

Baleno , since its launch, is amongst the top five best selling cars in the industry which has already touched the customer base of over one million in India and abroad. In order to cater to the changing technology and innovation, the New Age Baleno is all set to re-energise the premium hatchback segment with several first in segment features like Head-up display, 6 air bags, 360 degree camera and best in class mileage. The new age baleno comes with fresh look, premium interiors and a special focus on safety will take the customer experience to a new high.

