India strongly poised to implement framework of ‘Total Health and One Health’: Mandaviya

NEW DELHI: 0India is strongly poised to implement the framework of “Total Health and One Health” through its focussed, integrative and holistic policies, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

In his valedictory address at the post-Union Budget webinar of the Ministry of Health, Mandaviya said telemedicine and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will rightly propel India towards a revolution in the healthcare sector.

Today, India is the leading country in the world to have created more than 17 crore health IDs, the highest number globally, he stated.

Teleconsultation is a revolution and it is providing expert healthcare services even in the remotest of the areas, the minister said.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a holistic healthcare has guided the integration of various healthcare platforms.

“Today’s brainstorming sessions with all stakeholders will help to create a well-defined blueprint for timely action for citizen-centric policies and output-based programmes,” Mandaviya said.

The consultation with private companies and non-government organisations, including experts and health sector stakeholders, through deep discussions is a step in enriching the policies, initiatives and actions of the ministry, he added.

Ayurveda and mental health form a vital part of “total health” and should be extended through telemedicine services, he added.

With the new approach to early Union Budget presentation, funds allocation and programme implementation can now be started in a much timely manner, leading to a timely spending of the allocated funds, he stressed.

Reforms in a timely manner have ensured that India is not left behind on the global platform, the minister said, adding that “our strategic policies of vaccine research and manufacturing are in sync with the emerging developments globally”.

Highlighting the role of technology and research and development, Mandaviya said India is now at par with the global leaders in vaccine research due to its focus on indigenisation.

—PTI

