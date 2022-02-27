Horticulture Department conducts valley wide drive against sale of spurious pesticides

SRINAGAR: The Department of Horticulture with due support from Divisional Administration Kashmir today successfully conducted a valley wide drive against the sale of counterfeit and spurious pesticides.

The said drive was conducted in the backdrop of UT Governments policy of increasing farmers’ income by providing them standard pesticides/ fertilizers and curbing the influx of spurious versions of these inputs.

Taking the lead, Director General (DG) Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat visited district Pulwama and Budgam and inspected various pesticide outlets/stores.

Furthermore, special squads were also constituted in each district for the same purpose and were supported by the officials from Revenue and Kisan Vikas Kendras (KVKs).

Giving details of today’s drive, DG said that hundreds of pesticide/fertilizer outlets were inspected throughout the length and breadth of the Valley and subsequently samples were also taken for further analysis.

He further added that no unregistered product shall be allowed for sale and any violation in this regard shall strictly be dealt with as per the Insecticide Act 1968 and the rules made thereafter.

He also advised the orchardists to use pesticides recommended by the Department and Agriculture University and only after consulting the experts from these institutions. He enjoined upon the pesticide dealers to properly display the rate lists and sell only genuine products.

He further added for the convenience of growers a Helpline Number has been established at Directorate of Horticulture Kashmir, Rajbagh, Srinagar i.e., 0194-2311484.

The DG was accompanied by the Enforcement wing of the Department.

