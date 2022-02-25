Police arrest 1 active militant, 2 ‘hybrid militants’, 1 ‘militant associate’

Srinagar: Police along with security forces have arrested four militants including two “hybrid” militants and a militant associate in Budgam and Baramulla districts, police said.

A police official said that acting on specific information about presence of militants in Aarath area of Budgam, police along with army’s 2 Rashtriya Rifles arrested an active militant of LeT identified as Yasir Mushtaq, son of Mushtaq Ahmed, and a militant associate identified as Irfan Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmed Dar, both residents of Allahpora Budgam.

Incriminating materials of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), arms & ammunition including one Chinese grenade, one AK Magazine and 30 AK rounds were recovered from their possession, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant had signed up as a militant recently and the associate was providing logistics support to him, police said.

In Baramulla, police along with army’s 32 RR arrested two “hybrid militants” identified as Muzamil Ahmad, son of Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh, and Mohammad Yaseen, son of Ghulam Nabi Sofi, both residents of Chakloo Baramulla.

As per police records, the duo was missing since 16/02/2022. On their disclosure, 02 Chinese Pistols, 02 Magazines and 12 Pistol rounds were recovered, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was in close contact with handlers of LeT across the border and on their directions they left their homes on 16/02/2022 to join the LeT, police said.

“It was also revealed that they were tasked to carry out attack on Police/SF and soft targets in coming days,” police said.

