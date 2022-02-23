Narrow escape for family as walnut tree falls on residential house in Awantipora

Srinagar: A family escaped miraculously on Wednesday after a walnut tree fell on their single-storey residential house at Gulzarpora village of Awantipora Tehsil in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Locals said that during the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, a walnut tree uprooted due to heavy snowfall and partially damaged the house belonging to Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, son of Sonaullah Sheikh of Gulzarpora.

They said that the family had miraculous escape as tree fell on their house.

They further added no family member was hurt in the incident, however, the house mainly rooftop has suffered a damage.

They further added that no official from administration has so far visited to the spot to access the situation.

Locals have demanded compensation to the affected family as according to them, the family is financially weak.

Tehsildar Awantipora Shakeel Ahmad said that concerned patwari has been directed to file the damage report and shift family members to safer places.

He said that the incident has happened early in the morning and reports of damages are there from many areas of tehsil as well—(KNO)

