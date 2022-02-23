Jammu-Srinagar Highway To Remain Closed Tomorrow: Officials

Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, shall remain closed tomorrow, officials said.

“On 24-02-2022, vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway will remain suspended due to huge landslide at Cafeteria Morh, continuous shooting stones at many places between Ramban and Banihal and snow accumulation between NAVYUG Tunnel and Qazigund,” a traffic department official said here in a statement .

“People are requested not to undertake any journey on Jammu- Srinagar thoroughfare on Thursday,” he said. The thoroughfare was closed early morning on Wednesday and many vehicles are stranded in Ramban and other places enroute it.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Also,Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders. Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation, the traffic department official said. (GNS)

