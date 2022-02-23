Kashmir University Postpones All UG/PG/Professional Exams Scheduled Tomorrow

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Wednesday postponed all UG/PG/Professional examinations of the University scheduled to be held on February 24, 2022 (Thursday) in view of the inclement weather conditions.

Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman in a statement said fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified separately.

The University has also postponed the Mains Examination for posts of Assistant Registrars which was scheduled to be held on February 24, 2022, the statement further reads.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print