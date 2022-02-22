10 drug peddlers held across Kashmir valley

2 detained under PIT NDPS Act

Srinagar: CPolice have arrested 10 drug peddlers across Kashmir valley and recovered psychotropic/contraband substances from their possession.

Also two notorious drug peddlers have been detained under preventive detention under PIT NDPS Act in Kulgam.

In Sopore, a police party of Police Post Watergam under the supervision of SDPO Rafiabad and SHO PS Dangiwacha at a checkpoint established at Ladoora crossing intercepted and arrested a suspicious person identified as Mehraj ud Din Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat resident of Ladoora Rafiabad. During checking, officers were able to recover 169 banned capsules from his possession.

In Awantipora, officers from Police Post Reshipora at a checking point established at Kawani Crossing intercepted and arrested a suspicious person identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganie son of Gh Mohd Ganie resident of Bra Bandina. On checking, officers were able to recover 3Kgs of grinded cannabis (concealed in a nylon bag) from his possession.

In Handwara, officers from Police Post Chogal at a checking point established at Chogal intercepted and arrested a suspicious person identified as Farooq Ahmad Teli son of Gh Qadir resident of Maidan Chogal. On checking, officers were able to recover 205 grams of charas from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. In another action, officers at a checking point established at Watayeen on Sopore-Kupwara highway intercepted and arrested a suspicious person identified as Fayaz Ahmad Mir son of Gh Rasool resident of Drugmulla Kupwara. During checking officers were able to recover 2Kgs of charas from his possession.

Similarly, Police in Baramulla at various checkpoints established across the district under the supervision of senior officers have arrested 05 drug peddlers. They have been identified as Rafiq Ahmad Mir resident of Chekthanpora Chanpora Tangmarg, Humayun Tariq & Abid Hamid both residents of Nowshera Baramulla, Javid Ahmad Ganie resident of Bachi Trikanjan Boniyar & Arshid Ahmad Mugal resident of Salamabad Uri. Among the arrested drug peddlers, two each have been arrested in the jurisdiction of PS Bonyar & PS Uri while another has been arrested in the jurisdiction of PS Tangmarg. Contraband substances including 113 grams of charas & 85 grams of Herion have been recovered from their possession.

In Kulgam, on a specific input, a Police Party from Police Station Qazigund conducted a raid at specific location (residential house) in village Sesman Danjan, Qazigund. During checking, officers were able to recover 25Kgs of Poppy straw from the residential house and arrested the accused person identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar son of Ab Rehman Dar resident of Sesman Damjan Qazigund.

All the accused have been shifted to respective PS where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law stands registered at respective police stations and investigation have been taken up.

Besides, Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Kulgam, booked 02 notorious drug peddlers under preventive detention under PIT NDPS Act through the orders issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir. They have been identified as Ali Mohammad Mir son of Late Ghulam Hassan Mir resident of Mir Mohalla DH Pora and Azaz Ahmed Wani son of Abdul Rehman Wani resident of Wanigund Khudwani. They have been detained under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act for their repeatedly involvement in Drug peddling and have been lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print