Police in collaboration with ANTF organises workshop on NDPS Act in Bandipora

Srinagar: Police in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) J&K organised a workshop on NDPS Act at conference hall DPL Bandipora.
On this occasion DySP Hqrs Bandipora Shri Mohammad Idrees-JKPS, SDPO Sumbal, DySP DAR Bandipora, DySP PC Hajin, SHO’s /Incharge police posts of district Bandipora and other investigation officers were present, besides a team from Anti Narcotic Task Force J&K also attended the workshop.
The workshop has been organized to aware the investigating officers with latest techniques and standard practices to expedite the investigation and improve and ensure convictions in NDPS cases.
While addressing the participants, officers from Anti Narcotic Task-force stressed upon the investigating officers that quality disposal of crime is more important than quantitative disposal. They also briefed the participants about drug abuse, its sources both natural as well as synthetic and made aware the participants about the identification of NDPS substances, besides impressed upon the officers that progress of various heinous crime cases must be disposed-off properly and on timely basis and adoption of various latest techniques and standard practices would bring improvement in investigation of the cases.