J—K govt orders transfer of 8 SSPs, SPs

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir home department on Sunday ordered transfer and postings of eight SSPs and SPs and assigned additional charge to another SSP in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

Shridhar Patil, AIG Technical will hold additional charge of Director Police Telecommunication. Shailender Singh, SSP Reasi has been transferred and posted as SSP Security Workshop.

Randeep Kumar, awaiting posting in PHQ was adjusted as Commandant IRP 2nd Batallion. Pawan Kumar Parihar, awaiting posting in PHQ, was posted as Commandant IRP 16th Batallion. Amit Gupta, Commandant IRP 16th Batallion, is transferred and posted as SSP Reasi.

Mohammad Aftab Mir, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Additional SP Bhaderwah. Mamta Sharma, Additional SP Crime Jammu, was transferred and posted as SP south Jammu.

Mushim Ahmed, SP Security Workshop, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Poonch against a vacancy. Deepak Digra, SP South Jammu, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IRP 24th Batallion—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print