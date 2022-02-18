Shopian Court issues arrest warrant against journo Gowhar Geelani

Srinagar: A local court in Shopian district has directed station house officer Heerpora to arrest journalist Gowhar Geelani in view of his non-appearance before the court after a notice was served to him.
According to an order, issued by Shopian executive magistrate 1st class, the station house office has been directed to arrest Gowhar Geelani to maintain peace and tranquillity in the jurisdiction of the court.
“In view of non-appearance of Gowhar Nazir Geelani after serving notice upon him under section 107/151 CrPC vide No. TS/ESTT/21-22/145, dated 03-02-2022, you are directed to arrest and produce the above said person before this court on 19/02/2022, in order to maintain peace and public tranquillity in the jurisdiction of this court,” said the order.