Cyber Police saves Rs 7 lakh from fraudsters in week’s time

Srinagar: Cyber Police Kashmir Zone in its continuous endeavour to extend the services to the general public during the past week successfully saved an amount of Rs. 7.00lacs of gullible people which was lost in various KYC frauds/scams.

Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar received multiple complaints in past one week wherein the complainants have been duped in various KYC frauds/scams by the fraudsters. The victims recived fake messages and links on their cellphones for completing the KYC of their SIM cards and warned them that their SIM card will be deactivated in case they don’t follow the process. The victims were also advised to call on provided fake Customer Care Number where the fraudsters introduce themselves as Customer Care Executives of telephone service providers like BSNL/Jio/AirTel/Vodafone and asking them to complete the KYC verification by downloading some remote access apps like Quick Support, Team Viewer, Any Desk etc.

Unaware of these trending cyber frauds, the victims downloaded these apps on their cell phones giving complete remote access to the fraudsters. The fraudsters after gaining the access of their cellphones directed them to make some sort of recharge on their banking apps. The fraudsters not only see the victims User ID but also the Password and swindle their hard earned money from their bank accounts.

The victims after realizing that they have been trapped in a cyber fraud, immediately reported to the Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar.

