Police arrests 5 drug peddlers contraband recovered

Srinagar: Police have arrested 05 drug peddlers in a series of actions in Baramulla and Pulwama. Huge quantity of Contraband substances also recovered from their possession.
In Baramulla, during routine naka checking, police party under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Shri Tariq Mehmood-JKPS arrested 02 drug peddlers identified as Shakil Ahmad Beigh son of Fayaz Ahmad resident of Faqirbagh Chandoosa & Imtiyaz Ahmad son of Ab Sattar Chopan resident of Watergam and recovered 160gms of Charas from their possession.
Similarly, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Shri Hilal Khaliq-JKPS arrested 02 drug peddlers identified as Nadeem Ahmed Chak son of Ghulam Mohiudeen resident of Qazipora Tangmarg & Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat @Uka son of Habibullah Bhat resident of Ferozpora Tangmarg and recovered 230gms of Charas from their possession.
Moreover, in Pulwama, based on specific information a Police Party from Police Post Newa conducted a raid at residential house of Mohd Ramzan Wani son of Ab Razzak resident of Singoo Narbal and recovered 30Kgs of Fukki from the said house. The accused person has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation set into motion.