DC Bandipora reviews registration of clinical establishments

BANDIPORA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmad who is also the chairman, District Registering Authority, today convened a meeting to review the registration of Ayush Clinics, Nursing Homes, private Ayush Hospitals and Ayush shops.
During the meeting it was given out that the checking squad will be framed in every Municipal block of the district headed by concerned Tehsildars with other members including concerned SHOs, senior medical officer from Ayush department member from municipal committee/ Block office.
The committee will examine the application and the documents of the Ayush establishments and shall proceed to provide provisional registrations to the concerned establishments for three months.
The meeting also discussed the Block wise performance of the committee, inspection of the Ayush establishments and report submission process.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Panchayats, Altaf Ahmad; Project Manager DIC Bandipora, Mehraj Wani; District Nodal Officer Ayush Bandipora, Dr. Reyaz Ahmad Khan; Senior Medical Officer Ayush, Dr. Irfan Hussain Banday and representative from professional medical association Dr. Zahoor Ahmad (Private practitioner).
BANDIPORA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmad who is also the chairman, District Registering Authority, today convened a meeting to review the registration of Ayush Clinics, Nursing Homes, private Ayush Hospitals and Ayush shops.