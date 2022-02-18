70 Covid cases in Kashmir with zero cases in 2 districts

J&K reports 232 cases with no deaths

Srinagar: Kashmir reported only 70 Covid cases, an all-time low daily tally this year with two districts reporting zero cases on Thursday.

Shopian and Pulwama were among the districts which witnessed no cases, an official bulletin said.

It said that Jammu and Kashmir reported 232 Covid cases with 162 cases detected in Jammu. On the same day, zero deaths were reported.

Moreover, 937 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 324 from Jammu Division and613 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 40 cases, Baramulla reported 8 cases, Budgam reported 5 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 05 cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Bandipora reported 04 cases, Ganderbal reported 1 case, Kulgam reported 4 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 85 cases, Reasi reported no case for today, Udhampur reported 01case, Rajouri reported 05 cases, Doda reported 29 cases, Kathua reported 03 cases, Samba reported 03 cases, Poonch reported 01case, Kishtwar reported 04 cases while as Ramban reported 31 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 91(1.8%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 35,990doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,12,70,918, it said.

