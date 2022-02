Srinagar: Constituents of People’s Alliance of Gupkar Declaration would be holding a meeting here on February 26.

“People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) meeting is scheduled to be held at Srinagar on 26th February, 2022 to discuss the prevailing situation in J&K”, reads a statement

Notably, PAGD is an alliance of various Valley-based mainstream political parties seeking the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, revoked by Central government in August 2019. (GNS)

