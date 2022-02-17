KU to re-open on March 1, VC chairs meeting of Deans, HODs, Directors

Srinagar,: Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Thursday chaired a meeting of deans of faculties, heads of departments, directors of campuses and officers ahead of re-opening of the varsity for offline teaching from March 1, 2022.

In his opening remarks, Prof Talat underlined the guidelines of the UT administration with regard to reopening of educational institutions following culmination of winter vacations.

Prof Talat asserted that the university’s main and satellite campuses shall re-open for in-person teaching from March 1, 2022 with strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) by faculty, staff and students to ensure hassle-free continuation teaching and research activities.

In line with the deliberations held by J&K Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta with heads of educational instititions on February 14, Prof Talat directed Deans, Directors, HODs and Coordinators of Main and Satellite Campuses to urgently come up with a plan on campus re-opening, including enlisting of all necessary Do’s and Dont’s for circulation among students, SOPs for faculty, staff and students as well as on ensuring proper cleanliness and sanitation within the departments as well as in and around the campuses.

He said the year 2022 has to be the “Model Year for Academics” and “Model Year for Health and Cleanliness” in Jammu and Kashmir and necessary modalities to translate this mission of the UT administration into reality shall be immediately formulated and implemented in the University.

“Now that the University is opening post vacations and following disruptions caused by the Covid19 pandemic, students must get the best of education. It is equally important to facilitate students to interact more and more and engage in constructive academic and sports activities for their personal and professional wellbeing,” Prof Talat said, directing all HODs to ensure that all classes are held on time and alternate arrangement of teachers, in case of any teacher going on leave, be made in advance without any fail so that students don’t miss any classes or lag behind in academics and research.

He said only students who are fully vaccinated shall be permitted to join in-person classes while those unvaccinated should get vaccinated at their respective places at the earliest or the University shall facilitate their vaccination at special vaccination camps to be organised by it in collaboration with the J&K Health Department.

He also said the authenticity of vaccination certificates so produced shall be duly verified by the University to avert any chance of any mischief.

“There shall be no compromise on wearing of masks by the students and staff,” the VC directed.

The Vice-Chancellor also urged the faculty members to steer clear of any unnecessary deviations and ensure that students get solely involved in teaching, research and sports activities.

“Our University must take a lead again in making a great impression vis-a-vis continuation of academic activities,” he said, urging teachers to educate students about the importance of credible examination for them to be able to excel and compete at par with students at the national-level.

Prof Talat also directed that there must be no overcrowding in hostels and during various functions held in the campus.

The VC also flagged the implementation of National Education Policy-2020, asserting that the University is readying itself to implement this flagship programme at the UG level in the first phase.

“All modalities in this regard are being worked out as a matter of priority,” he said.

Earlier, Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi highlighted the agenda for the meeting, including deliberations on reopening of the University from March 1, as well as implementation of the NEP-2020.

The high-level meeting was also attended by Dean College Development Council, Dean Research, Registrar and Controller of Examinations.

