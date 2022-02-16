Inter-district gang of thieves arrested by police in Budgam, 4 arrested

Srinagar: Police in Budgam have busted an Inter District Gang of vehicle lifters and arrested 04 accused persons involved in the commission of crime, besides recovered 11 stolen vehicles from their possession.

Police Station Budgam received an information that a group of car jackers/thieves is operating in Budgam area who are involved in car theft in district Budgam and other parts of Kashmir valley and also from outside the UT of J&K. The modus operandi of the said gang is to do the car theft, change their registration numbers (sometimes even change the body colour of stolen vehicle), prepare fake/forged documents and then sell the car on cheaper rates.

After preliminary verification of the information, a case vide FIR No. 28/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation was set into motion.

During the course of investigation, police party of Police Station Budgam raided various places/locations in the district and arrested four accused persons involved in the commission of the crime. They have been identified as Firdous Ahmed Beigh son of Abdul Rashid Beigh resident of Nasrullahpora Budgam, Ajaz Ahmed Mandoo son of Bashir Ahmed Mandoo resident of Rawalpora, Irshad Ahmed Bhat son of Mohammad Sultan Bhat resident of Bugroo Khansahib and Reyaz Ahmad son of Abdul Gani resident of Nasrullapora Budgam.

On their disclosure, 11 stolen vehicles including 01 Hyundai Creta, 02 Vitara Brezza, 01 Alto K-10, 03 Alto 800, 01 Maruti Baleno, 01 Skoda, 01 Motor Cycle Pulsar and 01 Motor Cycle Honda were recovered.

During the further course of investigation, involvement of 03 more accused persons has been established and efforts are on to nab the accused persons. Further investigation into the case is going on and more recoveries are expected.

