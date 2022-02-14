Police facilitates PCPG meetings in Ganderbal, Budgam

SRINAGAR: As a part of public outreach programme, a series of Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meetings were facilitated by Police at Ganderbal & Budgam. These meetings were held while following social distancing & necessary Covid protocols.

In Ganderbal, the meeting was chaired by SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar-IPS. Besides, DySP Hqrs Ganderbal, SHO PS Safapora and other Police officers were also present on the occasion. The meeting was attended by DDC, BDCs, Sarpanchs, Panchs, Teachers, Doctors, Auqaf members, Students and other respectable citizens of Safapora area.

In Budgam, the meeting was chaired by SHO PS Khag Inspector Peer Atiqullah and was attended by Auqaf Chairman, Imams & other respectable citizens of Khag area.

During these meetings, the participants raised various issues of public importance including drug menace, traffic management etc. The chairing officers assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with concerned authorities for their early redressal. The chairing officers also sought their cooperation in maintaining peace & stability in these areas. The chairing officers requested the imams and Khateebs to highlight the ill effects of drug menace during Friday sermons as a part of social duty. During these meetings, stress was laid on the adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and adoption of preventive measures to contain spread of Covid-19.

SSP Ganderbal during his address said that police is continuously taking stringent actions against anti national and anti social elements especially terrorist associates and drug peddlers. He appealed to the participants to help police in identifying such elements so that strict action under law could be initiated against them. He also stressed upon the participants to take extra care of their children so that they do not fall prey to anti-national and anti-social elements. Besides, he also sought cooperation in eradicating social evils, especially drug menace and gambling activities.

The participants in these meetings assured their full cooperation to Police and Administration in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of Police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.

