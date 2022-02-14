J&K reports 440 Covid cases with one death

Bed occupancy declines further to 3.23%

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 440 fresh cases of Covid with one death by the virus.

An official bulletin said Kashmir witnessed only 164 Covid cases while Jammu reported 276 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 450771. Also, one Covid death was reported in Jammu division.

Moreover, 1228 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 582 from Jammu Division and 646 from Kashmir Division, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 92 cases, Baramulla reported 12 cases, Budgam reported 15 cases, Pulwama reported 05 cases, Kupwara reported 18 cases, Anantnag reported 07 cases, Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported 06 cases, Kulgam reported 03cases while as Shopian reported 04 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 96 cases, Reasi reported 14 cases for today, Udhampur reported 16 cases, Rajouri reported 08 cases, Doda reported 83 cases, Kathua reported 14 cases, Samba reported 02 cases, Poonch reported 04 cases, Kishtwar reported 03 cases while as Ramban reported 36 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 163(3.23%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 23,903doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,11,06,507, it added.

