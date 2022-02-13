Schools, colleges will re-open within 2 weeks: LG

Srinagar: In his latest review of the COVID-19 situation on Friday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that all schools and colleges will reopen within the next two weeks.
“Time has come for the opening of schools and colleges…. We are opening classes from 9 to 12 from Monday, and the rest of the classes from next week (February 21). All the schools and colleges will become functional (within two weeks), he said.
Sinha said his administration would work with all stakeholders to make up for the learning losses due to the pandemic to ensure that children have a better future.
He said he had empowered the deputy commissioners, educational department and divisional commissioners of both the regions to take a decision on this.
