EJAC delegation called on Chief Engineer Kashmir Jal-Shaktii

Srinagar: A high level delegation of the Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) under the leadership of its president Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam along with the ITI trained employees called on the chief Engineer Kashmir PHE department Basharat Jeelani Kawoosa today in his office.
A thorough discussion was held on with holding of salary of PHE ITI trained employees and daily wagers of Srinagar district for the last seven months. The Chief Engineer was apprised that due to withholding of the salary the employees are facing starvation apart from other problems.
The Chief Engineer assured the delegation that he is very much concerned about the problems faced by these employees and that this genuine issue shall be resolved at the earliest and they will get their salary in this month.
The EJAC leaders expressed their satisfaction and are hopeful that the chief Engineer shall stand by his commitment and release the salary for the withhold period.
The other leaders who were part of the delegation include Tariq Ahmad Sofi, Mansoor Ahmad Bhat, Rouf Ahmad Shah, Javid Ahmad Dar, Bilal Ah Bahadur, Javid Ah Magray, Shabir Ah Gojri, Farooq Ah Bangroo and others.
Srinagar: A high level delegation of the Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) under the leadership of its president Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam along with the ITI trained employees called on the chief Engineer Kashmir PHE department Basharat Jeelani Kawoosa today in his office.