Police arrests two drug peddlers in Ganderbal, contraband recovered

Srinagar: Police in a series of actions have arrested two drug peddlers in Ganderbal and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

Officers from PP Shadipora at a checkpoint established at Paribal Chundina Road intercepted a suspicious person identified as Bashir Ahmad Malla son of Mohd Sultan resident of Tul-Mohalla Shalabugh. During search, officers were able to recover 2kgs of Cannabis powder from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police station.

In another action, Police party from PP Nagbal at a checkpoint established at Buserbugh intercepted a vehicle driven by Irshad Ahmad Khan son of Samad Khan resident of Asham Safapora. During checking, officers were able to recover 60gms of Charas from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law stands registered at respective police stations and investigation have been taken up.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.

