Weekend lockdown in Valley, markets shut, life affected

Srinagar: Normal life was affected across Jammu and Kashmir as authorities placed restrictions on the non-essential movement of people in a bid to contain spread of Covid cases on Saturday.
Reports said that police vehicles fitted with public address systems announced the restrictions at several places across Kashmir valley.
Shops and other business establishments in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley remained shut since morning, they said.
Similar reports were received from Jammu district and other parts of the Jammu region.
The government reduced the lockdown period from 64 hours to 57 hours beginning every Friday at 9 p.m. hours till further orders.
“There will be complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire J&K from every Friday 9.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am,” Chairman State Executive Committee and Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said in an order, amending the previous order issued last week.
Pregnant Women Employees have been exempted from physical attendance. “They shall be allowed to work from home,” the order reads further, adding, “These directions shall be applicable till further orders.”
The SEC underlined that Enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was critical in determining the need for additional restrictions. (GNS)
