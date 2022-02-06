MeT predicts snowfall, rains in Kashmir

Srinagar: The night temperature in Kashmir saw a dip with the meteorological centre Srinagar predicting rain or snowfall at scattered places in the next 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.
The MeT office said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir, but very light rain or snow at one or two places on the higher reaches cannot be ruled out on Saturday.
Over the next two days, there is a possibility of isolated to scattered light rain or snow, it added.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius they said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 9.8 degrees Celsius.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 11.3 degrees Celsius — down from minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.
It was the coldest recorded place in the Valley.
The officials said Qazigund recorded its minimum temperature at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius. The nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius.
The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius.
—PTI
