Director Agriculture Kashmir kick stared vegetable seedling for indoor cultivation at Sumbal Bandipora

Srinagar:Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal on Sunday visited District Bandipora and inspected the Hi-tech Poly House at Sumbal wherein various vegetable seedlings were prepared for the up coming season. Director Agriculture further applaud the efforts made by the concerned field staff and also kick started the distribution of vegetable seedlings for indoor cultivation.

Director Agriculture reiterated the commitment made by the Department to keep the vegetable seedlings ready for distribution earlier than the normal schedule.

Chowdhary Iqbal also visited organic village Watpora and interacted with the farmers of the village. He said we are unique in producing and supplying fresh organic vegetables to the people of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and out side due to our special agro climatic condition.

Director laid emphasis on the organic vegetable cultivation and also adoption of zero budget natural farming so that quality as well as safety measures are also being taken into consideration for vegetable cultivation.

Director Agriculture asked the concerned officers and technical staff of the hi-tech poly houses to add more vegetable crops (traditional/exotic) to their lot, so that the farmers could be provided with more options to add their basket.

Director was accompanied by Deputy Director Planning Mohammad Younis Chowdhary and Chief Agriculture Officer M.Mujtaba Yahya and other senior officers of the district.

Later Director Agriculture Kashmir along with a team also visited Seed Multiplication Farm Pattan to review the different activities of the carried out at the farm.

