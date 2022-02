Srinagar: Jammu and Kahsmir recorded 1148 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday— the lowest in the past 26 days. Nine persons also succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the officials told GNS.

511 of the fresh cases, they said, were reported from Jammu Division and 640 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 446648. J&K had reported 1148 cases on January 11.

