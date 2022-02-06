3 drug peddlers arrested by Police

PAMPORE: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers including two Rajouri residents and recovered five Killograms of grinded cannabis powder in Saffron town Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police officer told Kashmir Reader that on specific information, the police party of Police Station Pampore led by SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad and SHO Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan, laid a naka at Frestabal Pampore near Char Yaar Masjid Shareef for checking of vehicles. During the vehicle checking police stopped a Ertiga vehicle bearing registration number JK13C-3044 during the search of the vehicle 05 Kgs of grinded cannabis was recovered from the possession of the arrested drug peddlers boarding in the vehicle.

The trio identified as notorious drug peddler Abdul Gani Mir son of Abli Mir, resident of Frestabal Pampore, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary son of Mohammad Sharif, resident of Rajouri and Hassan Mohammad Bajran son of Fakeer Mohammad, resident of Rajouri Bagla.

The trio have been shifted to the police station Pampore where they remain in custody.

He said vehicle used in the commission of the said crime has also been seized.

A senior Police officer told Kashmir Reader that the Gani was notorious drug peddler of the area and involved in supply of drugs to youth of Pampore area.

A case FIR number 10/2022 under relevant sections of NDPS stands registered at Police Station Pampore. Further Investigation on

