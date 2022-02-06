1606 Covid cases in J&K with 719 in Kashmir

Srinagar: Daily Covid continued to witness a decline in Jammu and Kashmir with 1606 fresh cases and four deaths by the virus reported on Saturday.

An official bulletin said that 887 cases were detected in Jammu division and 719 in Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 445497. Also, two each Covid deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir division.Moreover,5019 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 1166 from Jammu Division and3853 from Kashmir Division, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 212 cases, Baramulla reported 113 cases, Budgam reported 75 cases, Pulwama reported 47 cases, Kupwara reported 63 cases, Anantnag reported 86 cases, Bandipora reported 45 cases, Ganderbal reported 35 cases, Kulgam reported 33cases while as Shopian reported 10 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 307 cases, Reasi reported 09 cases for today, Udhampur reported 46 cases, Rajouri reported 24 cases, Doda reported 259 cases, Kathua reported 24 cases, Samba reported 94 cases, Poonch reported 19 cases, Kishtwar reported 26 cases while as Ramban reported 79 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 413 (8.19%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 39,626doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,07,29,911, it said.

