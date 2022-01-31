LeT militant killed in gunfight at Charar-i-Sharief

BUDGAM: One Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was killed in an overnight gunfight between government forces and militants at Charar-i-Sharief area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said on Sunday.
A cordon and search operation was launched in the area by the Police, Army’s 53RR and 181 Bn CRPF, police said. As the forces approached towards the suspected spot, hiding militants started firing indiscriminately on the forces, triggering a gunfight, police said.
“The militant who was killed in the gunfight has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Khan, resident of Chill Brass of Khan Sahib area. His body has been retrieved from the encounter site,” police said.
According to police records, Bilal was a categorised militant and linked with LeT (TRF) and part of groups involved in several militant crime cases, a police statement said.
“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK-56 rifle, 02 AK Magazines and 05 AK rounds have been recovered from the encounter site,” the police stated.