SPO guarding Pandit family dies of cardiac arrest in Bla

Baramulla: A Special Police Officer (SPO), guarding a pandit family has died of a massive cardiac arrest in Budmulla Narvaw area north Kashmir’s Baramulla district l.

Officials said that SPO identified as Shakeel Ahmad Rather, son of Ali Mohmmad Rather of Malpora Narwaw passed away due to cardiac arrest.

They said that the deceased was posted as security guard for pandit family at Budmulla Narvaw area of the district.

The officials said that after conducting the medical legal formalities, the body will be handed over to the relatives for last rites—(KNO)

