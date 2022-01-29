03 LeT/TRF militant associates arrested in Ganderbal,: Police

Srinagar Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a module by arrested three militant associates of TRF an offshoot of LeT along with arms and ammunition in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

In a statement said that police said that On 28th January , Ganderbal Police along with the teams of 24 RR and 115 Bn. CRPF arrested three militant associates during Naka checking in Shuhama area and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The police spokesman identified the three militant associates were as Faisal Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad Lone resident of Braripora Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob son of Mohd Yaqoob Ganie resident of Zaipora Shopain and Nasir Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Ayoub Dar resident of Begam Kulgam. Two Chinese Pistols, 3 Pistol Magzines ,15 rounds of ammunition and two hand grenades besides three mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

During preliminary questioning , the trio revealed their affiliation with outfit LeT/TRF and indulged in various militancy related activities in the district, he said.

In this regard case FIR no 07/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Ganderbal and investigation taken up. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the case, reads the statement.(GNS)

