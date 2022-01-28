Rajouri: 4 army men injured in explosion during training session

Rajouri: At least four army men including one Havaldar were injured on Friday in an explosion that took place during a training session of an army Regiment in Kalsian area near Line of Control in Nowshera sub division of Rajouri district.

Officials said that a routine training session of the Army was going on in the area when an explosion took place, which is suspected to have taken place due to a hand grenade.

They said that four army personnel got injured in this explosion, who were shifted to a nearby medical facility of Army wherefrom three of them have been referred to Rajouri Army Hospital while one injured has been referred to Udhampur Army Hospital.

They said that senior officers of Army were rushed to the spot soon after the incident while a probe into the matter is going on—(KNO)

