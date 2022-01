Srinagar: Unknown militants on Friday fired upon a policeman at SD Colony Batamaloo Srinagar but he had a miraculous escape, officials said.

A Top police officer said that at about 1550 hours, militants fired upon the police constable.

However, the policeman escaped unhurt. Soon after the attack, the officer said that entire area was cordoned off and searches launched.

He said that a case has been registered and further investigations have been launched. (GNS)

