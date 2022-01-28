Body of man retrieved, searches for his brother continues in Baramulla

Srinagar: Body of one of the two brothers from Bandipora who drowned while extracting sand from river Jhelum in Khawajabagh area of Baramulla district was retrieved, officials said on Friday.

They said the brothers—Hilal Ahmad Malla and Naseer Ahmad Malla drowned this morning and soon a rescue operation was launched to trace them out.

They said body of Hilal Ahmad Malla son of Manzoor Ahmad Malla of Larwaghat Bandipora has been retrieved.

A police officer confirmed and said that efforts by personnel from SDRF, police and locals are underway to trace other one.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print