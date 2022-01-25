Security stepped up in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day

Srinagar: Ahead of Republic Day, security has been heighted in Kashmir with checking points established to prevent any untoward incident.

At many places in Srinagar, forces established naka points and carried out checking of commuters. At SK Stadium, only one-way traffic was allowed to conduct a smooth full-dress rehearsal.

On the occasion, various contingents of security agencies took part in the parade including J&K Police, J&K Armed Police, Indian Reserve Police, Central Reserve Police Force, SSB, Home Guards, Fire & Emergency and NCC. Later, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole witnessed various cultural programmes including folk dance, baand-e-paether and dance based on patriotic songs presented by different groups and troupes.

The main function of Republic Day will be held in Jammu where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the function while Advisor to the LG, R R Bhatnagar will preside over the main function at Srinagar. District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons will preside over the Republic Day functions at their respective district headquarters.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that foolproof security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the Republic Day function in Srinagar and other district headquarters.

“For the past one week, police with help of the army and the CRPF have been carrying out area domination and other drills. We are also carrying out drone surveillance to ensure peaceful celebrations not only in Srinagar but in all district headquarters,” Kumar said.

Security forces have been carrying out random checking of vehicles to prevent movement of subversive elements, the officials said.

The deployment of security forces around vital installations and sensitive areas in the city has been increased, they added.

Talking to media persons at SK Stadium Srinagar, he said that security forces including army, police and CRPF have been conducting area domination and drone surveillance for the past one week to ensure peaceful conduct of the function.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole told media persons on the sidelines of full-dress rehearsal at SK Stadium that the Republic Day celebrations will be held peacefully across Kashmir while following Covid Appropriate Behavior.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print