Two militants killed in Shopian: Police

Claim arrest of OGW in Awantipora

Shopian: Two militants were killed in an hour-long gunfight at Kilbal area in Zaipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

According to police, a cordon and search operation was launched by Police, army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 Bn CRPF in Zaipora village after getting input about the presence of militants.

During the search operation near the suspected spot, government forces came under fire from militants hiding there. The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter, a police official said.

In the exchange of fire, two militants identified as Sameer Ahmad Shah son of Nazir Ahmad Shah resident of Dhangam Shopian and Rayees Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Ashraf Mir Takiya Wahgam Pulwama were killed.

A police spokesman said that arms and ammunition were recovered from the procession of slain militants.

According to police, the duo was affiliated with TRF, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said.

Saturday’s gunfight was the first in district Shopian this year.

Meanwhile, Police along with army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 185 Bn CRPF arrested a militant associate linked with JeM in Awantipora.

Police in a handout identified him as Umer Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat resident of Renzipora Awantipora. “Incriminating materials including a hand grenade have been recovered from his possession,” it said.

Preliminary investigation, according to police, revealed that the arrested militant associate was involved in providing shelter, logistic support, transportation of arms/ammunition and assisting militants to shift their locations.

Besides, he was also passing sensitive information regarding movement of police and government forces to militants of JeM, it added.

